News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
India blesses UAE mormalization, hopes for 'two-state solution'
A statement by the Indian government praised Israel's diplomatic breakthrough with the UAE and expressed hope for peace with the Palestinians.
"India blesses the normalization agreement between two nations that are both important strategic partners with India," the staement read.
"India hopes to see a renewal of negotiations with the Palestininas to find a two-state solution that is agreeable to both sides," the statement ended.
