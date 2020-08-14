6 years since the murder of Daniel Tregerman

Four-year-old Daniel Tregerman of Kibbutz Nahal Oz was killed by mortar fire during the Protective Edge campaign in Gaza six years ago. HIs grandfather and grandmother memorialized his death today together with the parents of Hadar Goldin, who was killed in Gaza during the campagin and whose body remains there.

The widow of the legendary Emmanuel Moreno, a special forces officer killed in action at the end of the Second Lebanon War, was also present at the memorial service.