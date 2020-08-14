Head of Gush Etzion Regional Council: 'Big disappointment in PM'

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne'eman expressed his disappointment in the prime minister's apparent willingness to trade sovereignty for diplomatic relations with the UAE.

"There is big disappointment in the prime minister's move," Ne'eman told Arutz Sheva.

"The disappointment is not in the agreement with the UAE since agreements of this kind are always, in prinicple, a blessing. But being forced to give up applying sovereignty to Judea and Samara is a severe blow to settlement of the Land of Israel. In my opinion, this is a kind of territorial concession to which we should never agree," Ne'eman added.