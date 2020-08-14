|
15:58
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
Josep Borrell praises 'positive step' of suspending annexation
European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell responded Friday to the "Abraham Accords," signed Thursday by Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
"I welcome Israel-UAE normalization; benefits both & is important for regional stability," he said. "Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl' agreed parameters."
Last Briefs