14:39 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Slogans & banners against UAE at Friday prayers on Temple Mount Muslim worshippers at Friday prayers on the Temple Mount are raising banners and shouting slogans against the United Arab Emirates, following that country's signing of a peace accord with Israel yesterday.