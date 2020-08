14:24 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 PM thanks Egypt, Bahrain, Oman for support of peace accords with UAE Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has sent his thanks to Egyptian President A-Sisi, and also to the governments of Oman and Bahrain, "for your support of this historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which expands the circle of peace and will benefit the entire region." ► ◄ Last Briefs