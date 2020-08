14:16 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Musings of a Turkish journalist Read more 'Turkey was the first Moslem country to recognize Israel, but the demography has changed and hating Israel is accepted by most Turks.' Interview with a Turkish journalist. ► ◄ Last Briefs