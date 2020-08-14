EU: Peace accords between Israel & UAE important for regional stability

The European Union has announced its satisfaction with yesterday's agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalizes ties between the two countries, and has reiterated its support for a two-state Middle East peace deal, AFP reports.

"Normalization will be to the benefit of both countries, and is also important for regional stability. Both countries are our partners," EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told reporters.

"The EU is committed to a two-state solution. And we are, of course, ready to work on the resumption

of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians."