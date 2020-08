13:56 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 IDF Chief of Staff surveys location of Gaza area fires IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has surveyed the area of one of the fires set by an incendiary balloon sent over from Gaza, and has conducted a situation assessment regarding ways to deal with this particular threat in the future. ► ◄ Last Briefs