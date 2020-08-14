Gush Regional Council head: We need agreements without concessions

Responding to Israel's peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman said:

"If this is indeed a deal to reject sovereignty in exchange for a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, then this is a very serious matter. Our eternal right to Judea and Samaria and the civil rights of Israelis living in Judea and Samaria are non-negotiable – not with neighbors near us, or those further away. We welcome any agreement that normalizes the Middle East, just as long as it’s not obtained by concessions, namely giving up parts of our homeland. Our expectation is that just as the prime minister knows how to be a political acrobat domestically, in the international arena he will also know how to bring the sovereignty he promised the Israeli people countless times."