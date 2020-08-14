Ministry for Regional Cooperation developing initiatives with UAE

Next week, Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis (Likud) will be discussing various projects and initiatives to be developed together with the UAE, with employees of his ministry.

Akunis has already instructed the director-general of his ministry to convene the ministry's administrative staff in order to formulate a series of economic initiatives and projects between those countries of the region that are interested in enhancing their cooperation with Israel.

Their proposals will be presented to the Prime Minister and later to the entire government.