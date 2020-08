12:55 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 France: 'Positive step to suspend annexation of Palestinian territories' French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has expressed his satisfaction with the UAE-Israel peace accords, AFP reports. "The decision taken within this framework by the Israeli authorities to suspend the annexation of Palestinian territories is a positive step, which must become a definitive measure," he said in a statement.

