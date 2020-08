12:52 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Nine injured in pile-up on Highway 6 Nine people have been injured in a pile-up on Highway 6. The accident occurred between the Ein Tut and Elyakim junctions. MDA responders treated the victims at the scene, who sustained only light injuries. Nonetheless, they were taken to hospital for further treatment where necessary. ► ◄ Last Briefs