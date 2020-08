12:41 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 PM's defense attorney: Mandelblit himself has a conflict of interest issue Prime Minister Netanyahu's defense counsel has sent a letter to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in which he states his opposition to the conflict of interest settlement formulated by Mandelblit, claiming that Mandelblit himself is in a conflict of interest. ► ◄ Last Briefs