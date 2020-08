12:36 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Explosive balloon from Gaza lands in Eshkol region, neutralized A balloon loaded with explosives that was sent over from Gaza has been spotted in Moshav Mivtachim in the Eshkol Regional Council area. Police sappers have been dispatched to neutralize it. ► ◄ Last Briefs