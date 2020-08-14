Likud MK Kish accuses Gantz, Ashkenazi of blocking sovereignty

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish (Likud) has accused the Blue & White party of being responsible for what he refers to as the "cancellation" of the plan to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

"Nissenkorn [the Justice Minister] is preventing us from restoring justice to the justice system. Gantz and Ashkenazi are preventing sovereignty from happening. This is the price we are paying for a government of private interests."