12:26 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Britain welcomes peace accords & suspension of sovereignty plans Referring to yesterday's peace accords signed between the UAE and Israel, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:



"This is an historic step which sees the normalisation of relations between two great friends of the UK. We welcome both the decision by the UAE to normalise relations with Israel, as well as the suspension of plans for annexation – a move the UK has opposed as it would have been counterproductive to securing peace in the region.



"Ultimately, there is no substitute for direct talks between the Palestinians and Israel, which is the only way to reach a two state solution and a lasting peace."

