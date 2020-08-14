Germany: Peace accord is 'important contribution to regional peace'

Germany has congratulated Israel and the UAE on their "historic" peace agreement, signed yesterday, AFP reports.

The normalisation of ties between the two countries "is an important contribution to peace in the region," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Maas, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said he had congratulated his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi by phone today, adding that, "We hope that this agreement will be the starting point for further

positive developments in the region and that it will give fresh momentum to the Middle East peace process."