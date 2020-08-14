11:02 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Hanan Ashrawi to UAE: 'May you never be sold out by your "friends"' Responding to news of the peace accords signed between Israel and the UAE, senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi wrote on Twitter: "May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen; may you never feel the pain of living in captivity under occupation; may you never witness the demolition of your home or murder of your loved ones. May you never be sold out by your 'friends.'" ► ◄ Last Briefs