10:51 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 The sacrificial right in the parsha and our coronavirus times Read more A verse that tells us what to do, if, for some technical or practical reason, like distancing, those who are needy can’t get to our homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs