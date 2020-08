10:46 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Mossad head Yossi Cohen to head Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi Mossad head Yossi Cohen has been chosen to head the Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi that will set out next week to negotiate the details of Israel's peace accords with the United Arab Emirates. ► ◄ Last Briefs