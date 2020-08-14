Tony Blair: Accord preserves possibility of two-state solution

Responding to news of the peace accord signed between Israel and the UAE, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said: "This is a momentous agreement which has taken courage, imagination and leadership. It preserves the possibility of the two-state solution by halting the annexation plan which would have made such a solution a near impossibility.

"By deepening the relationships between Israel and Arab nations, it helps create conditions which offer Israelis the prospect of security and the Palestinians the chance to pursue statehood with credibility. And it shows how the modern dividing line in the Middle East is not between different faiths and cultures but between those who wish for peaceful co-existence across the boundaries of faith and culture; and those who want violent confrontation."