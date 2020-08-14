|
10:25
Reported
News Briefs 14/08/20
Saudi journalist: I hope my country also signs a peace accord with Israel
Saudi journalist Mohammed Saud has offered his own praise for yesterday's peace accords between Israel and the UAE, saying that, "I hope that Saudi Arabia will also sign a peace agreement with Israel."
Saud is regarded as sympathetic to Israel, and was part of a six-member delegation of journalists invited to Israel last year by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the first visit of its kind.
