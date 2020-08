09:04 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 MK Alex Kushnir's Facebook page hacked Anonymous hackers have broken into the Facebook page of MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu). Facebook has been informed, and complaints have been filed with Israel Police and the Knesset secretary. ► ◄ Last Briefs