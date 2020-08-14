|
08:44
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
Gov't set to allow larger public gatherings in open & enclosed areas
According to a report on Channel 12 News, the Health Ministry will recommend to the government's coronavirus cabinet that it authorize more lenient rules on public gatherings.
It appears that the government will permit up to 20 people to gather in an enclosed public space, and 30 in an open space (as opposed to 10 in an enclosed space and 20 in an open area, as is currently the case).
