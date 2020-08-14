91% of Blue & White voters dissatisfied with current government

A new survey commissioned by the Maariv newspaper shows that if elections were held now, the major parties in the coalition would pay a high price at the polls.

A decisive majority of respondents - 78% - stated that they are not satisfied with the current government, while just 19% are satisfied and 3% are uncertain. Those most dissatisfied with the current unity government are those who voted for the Blue & White party at the last elections. 91% of them are dissatisfied with the current government, as opposed to 58% of Likud voters.