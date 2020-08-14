Former PA minister: UAE betrayed the Arab world

Former Minister for Jerusalem Affairs in the Palestinian Authority Ziad Abu-Zayyad spoke with Reshet Kan Bet this morning in the wake of yesterday's announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the UAE.

"The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Arab world," he said. "There already exists a plan for peace and they could have followed it. We will now review our position and make relevant adjustments. There are those who think that this is a time for the Palestinian leadership to refrain from taking action, and for the ball to pass into the hands of the people."