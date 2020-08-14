|
08:11
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
Forecast: Warmer on Shabbat & Sunday, slightly cooler on Monday
Today: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures close to the seasonal average.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear with a slight rise in temperatures with heat stress.
Sunday: Another slight rise in temperatures to above the seasonal average. Humid conditions in coastal areas.
Monday: Clear to partially cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly but will remain above the seasonal average.
