  Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20

Forecast: Warmer on Shabbat & Sunday, slightly cooler on Monday

Today: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures close to the seasonal average.

Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear with a slight rise in temperatures with heat stress.

Sunday: Another slight rise in temperatures to above the seasonal average. Humid conditions in coastal areas.

Monday: Clear to partially cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly but will remain above the seasonal average.

