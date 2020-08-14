Steinitz: Accord with UAE could open door to greater investment in Israel

Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz (Likud) told Reshet Bet this morning that he has high hopes that Israel's agreement with the UAE will lead to greater investment in Israel.

"If these accords open the way for investment in Israel, this will provide us with an important source of revenue that we desperately need in the wake of the coronavirus crisis," he said. "And it is also quite possible that other countries will follow suit, and that we will soon see the majority of Arab nations forming economic ties with Israel."

When questioned on the sovereignty issue, Steinitz responded that, "It hasn't been removed from the agenda. Netanyahu himself said that he remains committed to sovereignty, but he also always said that it would only happen in tandem with the Americans. I can understand the objections, but we have here a historic event that will bring benefit to the State of Israel for generations."