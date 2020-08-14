Yesha Council director: Gov't told us 2 weeks ago sovereignty would happen

The director-general of the Yesha Council, Yigal Dilmoni, told Galei Tzahal this morning of his disappointment at the postponement of the government's plan to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, due to its agreement reached with the United Arab Emirates.

"During the last year and a half, there were certain promises made by the Prime Minister on the subject of sovereignty," he said. "He went to elections while reiterating those promises, which formed the basis of the central policy issue that was on the agenda at the time."

Dilmoni added that, "This peace accord is excellent, but it should not have been linked to the sovereignty issue. Just two or three weeks ago, we were told that sovereignty was going to happen at the end of August, and then yesterday it blew up in our faces. We will reconsider our options if elections happen in the near future."