06:44
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
US: Iran briefly seized oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the American military said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.
The US military's Central Command published a black-and-white video showing what appeared to be special forces fast-roping down from a helicopter onto the MT Wila, whose last position appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan.
