News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
PA recalls UAE envoy over agreement with Israel
The Palestinian (PA) Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its envoy to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel.
"At the request of [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," PA “foreign minister” Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement sent to AFP.
