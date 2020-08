02:41 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 IDF attacks Hamas terror targets in Gaza Fighter jets, combat helicopters and IDF tanks attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack targeted a post of the Hamas air defense system, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the Hamas terrorist organization. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs