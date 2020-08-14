|
02:16
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
France welcomes Israel-UAE deal
France on Thursday welcomed the landmark deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel’s agreement to suspend the move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
"The decision taken within this framework by the Israeli authorities to suspend the annexation of Palestinians territories is a positive step, which must become a definitive measure," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.
Last Briefs