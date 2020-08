23:37 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 PM thanks Mossad chief for help in developing ties with Arab countries Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening called the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and thanked him for the Mossad's assistance in developing ties with the Gulf states over the years that he helped mature the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. ► ◄ Last Briefs