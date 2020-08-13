|
22:44
Reported
News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
France: Huge rise in virus cases but deaths remain low
As in Israel, France is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases following what appeared to be a lull in the storm, The Guardian reports.
More than 2,500 new cases have been reported for the second consecutive day, harking back to levels last seen in mid-April. However, the number of people hospitalized for the virus continues to fall, due to the fact that most new cases are among younger people, experts say.
France now has a total of 209,365 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 30,388. 17 people died in the last day, a far cry from the situation in April when the daily average was 695 deaths.
