France: Huge rise in virus cases but deaths remain low

As in Israel, France is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases following what appeared to be a lull in the storm, The Guardian reports.

More than 2,500 new cases have been reported for the second consecutive day, harking back to levels last seen in mid-April. However, the number of people hospitalized for the virus continues to fall, due to the fact that most new cases are among younger people, experts say.

France now has a total of 209,365 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 30,388. 17 people died in the last day, a far cry from the situation in April when the daily average was 695 deaths.