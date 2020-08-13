National Union head: Likud right-wingers should leave the party

The director of the National Union Party, Yehuda Wald, has called on Likud members in the settlement enterprise to leave the party in light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to postpone the application of sovereignty.

"The peace agreement is an important and positive step, but for a handshake in Dubai and applause in the White House, Netanyahu preferred to give up the vision of the Land of Israel in its entirety, and not apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," he said. "It turns out that Netanyahu's promises are worth nothing - they're just a lot of hot air and zero right-wing action.

"I believe that my friends in the settlement enterprise will soon sober up from Netanyahu's right-wing illusion, stop working for the Likud and grazing in foreign fields, and return to a party that is loyal to its path and truly committed to its voters. Together, with God's help, we will fulfill all the dreams that Netanyahu is afraid to fulfill," he added.