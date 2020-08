21:44 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Bahrain: We welcome decision to cease plans for annexation Commenting on today's peace accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a statement issued by the government of Bahrain noted that: "We commend the decision to cease [moves toward] annexation, and the steps taken toward peace in the Middle East." ► ◄ Last Briefs