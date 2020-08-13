Binyamin council head: Missed opportunity on a historic scale

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Ganz has expressed his disappointment at the decision of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to postpone application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in return for a peace accord with the United Arab Emirates.

"The postponement of sovereignty until an undetermined date constitutes a missed opportunity on a historic scale," Ganz said. "Actualizing the historic right of the Jewish People to apply sovereignty is of unparalleled importance and should have already happened, as the Prime Minister promised it would. Application of sovereignty should have put an end to the discrimination against hundreds of thousands of citizens, and to my distress and disappointment, this has not happened."

Ganz added that, "Strengthening the settlements has to continue even today, and if the Prime Minister does not succeed in garnering the required support for this at the current time, he should take immediate steps to dismantle the Civil Administration and transfer control over the daily lives of people in the settlements to the government. We must apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue to do everything we can to make this happen."