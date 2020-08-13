David Amsalem: PM remains committed to historic rights of Jewish People

Minister of Digital Affairs David Amsalem (Likud) has congratulated the government on its achievement of a peace accord with the UAE.

"I commend Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for this historic peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates," he said. "I am delighted that the Prime Minister stressed that the plan to apply sovereignty to all the settlements in Judea and Samaria, in full coordination with the White House, has not been removed from the agenda and will happen in the future. Netanyahu and the national camp are committed to this historic right of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel."