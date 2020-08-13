MK Liberman: I hope this isn't yet another electioneering gimmick

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, is apparently not impressed at the historic peace accord reached between Israel and the UAE.

"A long while ago I said that plans to apply sovereignty [in Judea and Samaria] were just an electioneering gimmick," Liberman said. "I just hope that we see concrete results from this agreement with the UAE, such as the opening of embassies in Israel and Abu Dhabi, and direct flights between the two countries.

"For the good of Israeli citizens, I hope that we're not dealing with yet another election-period gimmick from the Netanyahu spin factory, and that the advancement of relations with the UAE is not a substitute for passing a budget and dealing with the coronavirus crisis."