21:03 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Kushner: Another country may sign peace accord in coming days Adding to his comments made earlier, US Presidential adviser Jared Kushner said that there's a good chance that in coming days, another country will reach a peace agreement with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs