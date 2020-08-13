Kushner: Hope postponing annexation persuades Palestinians to negotiate

Commenting on the decision of Israel to postpone sovereignty in return for an accord with the UAE, Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, said: "I hope that the fact that Israel is not taking a provocative step on annexatio in the West Bank will allow the Palestinians to go back to the negotiating table."

Kushner added that, "I think that Israel should now be focusing on developing ties with the Arab world. It's still going to take some time for this peace accord to come into practise."