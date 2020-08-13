Danny Danon: We should apply sovereignty now, regardless of accord with UAE

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has commended the government on its reaching of an accord with the UAE.

"I congratulate the Prime Minister on leading us toward this important agreement," Danon said. "During my tenure as Israel's ambassador to the UN, I visited the UAE and cooperated with them on the issue of preventing Iran from obtaining atomic weapons.

"All the same," he added, "we must not let this impact our plans to apply sovereignty [to Judea and Samaria], which is something we should be doing now - immediately."