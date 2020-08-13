MK Michaeli: This is the path of Menachem Begin & Yitzhak Rabin

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) has commended the government for its historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

"My congratulations on the historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates," she said. "Agreements reached with Arab countries are what strengthen Israel and her security - not annexation and exerting control over another people. The majority of the Israeli public wants peace. This is the path forged for us by Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Rabin; this is the path that we need to follow, until we reach an agreement with our Palestinian neighbors."