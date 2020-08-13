MK Zohar: PM told me he's not giving up on application of sovereignty

According to MK Miki Zohar (Likud), Prime Minister Netanyahu has no intention of giving up his plans to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria; today's developments merely signify a postponement and not a change in direction.

"There has been no change in the plan to apply sovereignty, in cooperation with the United States," Netanyahu reportedly told Zohar, adding that, "I'm the person who first presented the issue as a policy plan, and I have no intention of giving up on the idea."