'Netanyahu missed once-in-a-century opportunity to apply sovereignty'

Former Defense Minister and Yamina party head Naftali Bennet reacted with disappointment over the new agreement with the UAE at the expense of application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"I bless the agreement and thank President Trump for his consistent actions on behalf of Israel. Israel has much to contribute to the region and it's good that our policy making is no longer held hostage to the Palestininans' stubborn opposition," Bennett said.

"Together with this, it is unfortunate that Netanyahu missed a once-in-a-century opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, Ma'aleh Adumim, Beit El and the rest of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. It's tragic that Netanyahu did not seize the moment. He did not apply sovereignty over one centimeter of the Land of israel.

"But still the day will come when sovereignty will be applied, albeit from another source," Bennett concluded.