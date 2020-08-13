|
18:45
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Trump & Amb. Friedman: 'The Abraham Accord' unites 3 great faiths
President Donald Trump stated that the new agreement between America, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates will be known as "The Abraham Accord."
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman noted that this name is appropriate since Abraham was the father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, represented by the three parties to the accord.
Thus the accord is fittingly named since Abraham symbolizes a common ancestral bond that unites these three faiths.
Last Briefs