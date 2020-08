18:30 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 United Arab Emirates: Agreement includes sovereignty freeze In response to the announcment of implementing full diplomatic relations with Israel, the United Arab Emirates made clear that the agreement includes a freeze of sovereignty extension over Judea and Samara. ► ◄ Last Briefs