Mayor of Beit El on sovereignty delay: 'The sold us out'

The head of the Beit El Municipal Council Shai Alon reacted with dismay at the opening of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates at the expense of delaying application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

"They played us for a fool," Alon said ."Our future is in Judea and Samaria and in bold decisions of our leaders. Not in agreements that are signed today and tomorrow are not worth the paper they are written on. They sold us odd," Alon added.

Beit El is a city in Samaria thirty kilometers north of Jerusalem. It is where Jacob spent the night when he had the dream about angels ascending and descending ladders between heaven and earth.